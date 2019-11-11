Nabarangpur: Even seven decades after Independence, this tribal-dominated district does not have an engineering college. Local students wishing to take up engineering as a career are deprived of the opportunity here.

In 2014, the state government had announced that it would set up an engineering college in Nabarangpur based on the recommendations of a Technical Support Group (TSG). The group had asked the state government to set up the institution under the Rashtriya Ucchatar Siksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme.

The department had also written to the Union HRD Ministry requesting it to take steps for establishment of the proposed engineering college in April 2015. Under RUSA, the Centre contributes 65 per cent of the expenses, while the state government gives 35 per cent of the cost of the project. The cost of running the institution is borne by the state government.

The announcement had brought a ray of hope for locals, but the state government has not shown any interest to set up the proposed engineering college. Sources said the Union Human Resource Development Ministry, soon after getting the proposal, asked the state government to scout for land. However, the state Science and Technology department, which deals with the matter, did not reply to the Union ministry.

Former MP Balabhadra Majhi, during whose period the proposal had been initiated, said, “The concerned file remained untraceable till last year. As the Skill Development and Technical Development departments dealt with it, the file should be with them.”

It has been learnt that the district administration had sent its land commitment letter to the department in 2015 and earmarked a piece of land for the proposed college that needed 20 acres. It was further learnt that the administration had sent a copy of the letter for land to the department last year, but nothing has happened till date.

Locals have demanded that the state government fulfil its commitment without further delay.