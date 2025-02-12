Bhubaneswar: England men’s hockey team touched down in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday ahead of their participation in the India leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25.

The upcoming matches, which will be held at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium, promise to showcase top-tier international hockey, with England eager to maintain their strong run in the tournament.

England currently ranked No. 2nd in the world, will face Spain in their opening match in Bhubaneswar. Notably, England has been impressive in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 so far, securing second place in the overall standings. They have accumulated 11 points from four games, recording three wins and a draw, and are looking to build on this momentum.

A key player for England throughout the tournament has been forward Sam Ward, who has emerged as the team’s leading scorer with eight goals. His sharp finishing and ability to find the net have been instrumental in England’s success, and he will be a crucial player as the team looks to climb to the top of the standings in this leg of the competition.

The England squad will be aiming to put on a strong performance in front of an enthusiastic Indian crowd at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, which has become a renowned venue for world-class hockey.

“I’m really excited to be playing in India for the first time. My teammates have shared their incredible experiences from the 2023 World Cup here, and I’m eager to experience that atmosphere myself. Hopefully, we’ll be playing in front of a packed stadium when we take on India,” said England captain Tim Nurse upon arriving in Bhubaneswar.

He added, “We’re here to win and aim to secure victories in all four games of this leg. Facing India at home will be a tough challenge. We’ve had some intense battles with them over the past few years, and I expect more closely contested matches this time around.”

England’s interim coach Zak Jones shared his thoughts upon arriving in Bhubaneswar, saying, “I’ve had the privilege of being here for the 2022 Pro League and the 2023 World Cup, and I love playing here. The atmosphere is incredible, the crowd is fantastic, and I enjoy the unique culture. The hospitality is always top-notch. While we’ll need to adjust to the heat, fortunately, many of our players recently spent significant time playing in the Hero Hockey India League, so they’re already familiar with these conditions.”

On facing India, Jones added, “We’re excited for the challenge. Both teams have had some great matches in the last 2-3 years, with the most memorable being at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where India beat us. We have immense respect for the Indian side as they are highly skilled. We are eager to face them and hope to execute our game plan and come out on top.”

