Christchurch: England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s visit have confirmed as New Zealand announced the 2024-25 home international summer.

The summer schedule starts with the previously announced ICC World Test Championship series against England at the end of this year, followed by a white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The three-match Test series against England commences in Christchurch November 28. The New Zealand men will next face Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many as ODIs from December 28 to January 11.

The BlackCaps will fly to Pakistan in February for a tri-series against the hosts and South Africa before starting their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, ahead of returning home for five T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan, scheduled from March 16 to April 5.

New Zealand women will also play a three-match ODI series against Australia at the Cello Basin Reserve from December 19 to 23, and will later host a multi-format tour by Sri Lanka from March 4 -18, immediately ahead of a three-game T20Is series against the No.1 ranked Australians, slated from March 21-26.

Five of the women’s T20Is will be played as double-headers with the men’s T20I series against Pakistan.

New Zealand’s men’s schedule:

Test series v England-

First Test: November 28-December 2, Christchurch

Second Test: December 6-10, Wellington

Third Test: December 14-18, Hamilton

T20I and ODI series v Sri Lanka-

First T20I: December 28, Tauranga

Second T20I: December 30, Tauranga

Third T20I: January 2, Nelson

First ODI: January 5, Wellington

Second ODI: January 8, Hamilton

Third ODI: January 11, Auckland

T20I and ODI series v Pakistan-

First T20I: March 16, Christchurch

Second T20I: March 18, Dunedin

Third T20I: March 21, Auckland

Fourth T20I: March 23, Tauranga

Fifth T20I: March 26, Wellington

First ODI: March 29, Napier

Second ODI: April 2, Hamilton

Third ODI: April 5, Tauranga

New Zealand’s women’s schedule:

ODI series v Australia-

First ODI: December 19, Wellington

Second ODI: December 21, Wellington

Third ODI: December 23, Wellington

ODI and T20I series v Sri Lanka-

First ODI: March 4, Napier

Second ODI: March 7, Nelson

Third ODI: March 9, Nelson

First T20I: March 14, Christchurch

Second T20I: March 16, Christchurch

Third T20I: March 18, Christchurch

T20I series v Australia-

First T20I: March 21, Auckland

Second T20I: March 23, Tauranga

Third T20I: March 26, Wellington