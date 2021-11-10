London: Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell feels skipper Eoin Morgan’s experience and leadership could be the defining factors in the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand later Wednesday.

With the England side being hit by a spate of injuries, which has caused them to lose charismatic opener Jason Roy and left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills, and with stars like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer ruled out before the tournament itself, Roy’s injury could prove to be one too far for England.

But former left-arm spinner Tufnell, who played 42 Tests, said he believes England can still beat the Black Caps, provided skipper Morgan “could do with a few runs”, his experience and his leadership.

“It is a big loss, losing Jason Roy. I think (Johnny) Bairstow is going to slip up to open and perhaps a Sam Billings or someone comes into the middle order…,” Tufnell told SENZ Breakfast on Wednesday.

“We (England) are a bowler short… I think they’re going to go with Bairstow and Billings then just try and make up those little bits and pieces with the ball. His injury will hurt but I still think we’ve got just enough.”

Tufnell commended the “wonderful” way Morgan has been guiding the team in the tournament, which saw them thrash two-time World T20 champions West Indies and the Aaron Finch-led Australia in the ‘Super 12’ Group 1 games.

“He just has a wonderful way of marshalling the troops, keeping a lid on everything, just getting all those matchups right… he’s a great leader,” said Tufnell.

“We’re a good side, we’ve got so much depth. I think we’re going to break your (New Zealand) hearts.”