London: England all-rounder Ben Stokes’s father, Gerard ‘Ged’ Stokes, 65, has died after a year-long battle with brain cancer, the senior Stokes’s rugby union club tweeted Tuesday.

Stokes senior played for Workington Town for one season, 1982/83, before returning to coach the club in 2003.

“It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away. Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James. Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too,” the club wrote in a tribute on Twitter.

“All our thoughts are with Ben Stokes and his family following the passing of his father, Ged,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Stokes is currently in South Africa for England’s limited overs tour of the country. While they won the T20I series 3-0, the ODI series was cancelled due to concerns over Covid-19 cases within the two squads.

Stokes has often cited the influence of his father in his career. The England Test vice-captain pays tribute to Ged while celebrating a milestone with a three-finger salute, in recognition to the finger amputation that Ged underwent during his rugby league days in New Zealand.

IANS