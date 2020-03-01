London: Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the English Premier League this season came to an end as struggling Watford hammered the European champions 3-0 at the Vicarage Road stadium Saturday night.

Ismaila Sarr scored two goals in six second-half minutes before setting up captain Troy Deeney with a third one as they stunned the champions-elect.

This was Liverpool’s first league loss of the season in their 28th match. It ended their hopes of going the whole league campaign unbeaten to match Arsenal’s feat of 2003-04 and Preston North End’s in 1888-89. It also saw their run of 44 league matches without defeat stretching back to January 2019 go up in smoke.

If Liverpool had won against Watford who started the day 55 points behind the runaway leaders, they would have surpassed champions Manchester City by creating a new English top-flight record of 19 successive league wins.

Liverpool though are still 22 points ahead of second-placed City, who have a game in hand. Watford moved out of the bottom three on goal difference into 17th place.

(IANS)