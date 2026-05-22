Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey player, Olympian Amit Rohidas has embraced solar energy by installing a rooftop solar system at his residence under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The initiative has significantly reduced the installation cost while ensuring long-term savings on electricity bills. His move reflects the growing confidence among consumers in adopting clean and sustainable energy solutions under the Government of India’s flagship solar programme. Sharing his experience, Amit Rohidas said: “When we play on the ground, every second is important to us. Similarly, every unit of electricity is very important for our home.

Through PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, I have adopted solar energy and received a subsidy of Rs 1.38 lakh. I thank the government immensely for such a scheme.” “I also thank TPCODL for assisting me in installing solar at my home. With solar, my electricity bill worries are gone—I don’t have to pay bills anymore. Just as discipline is necessary for sports, solar is necessary for the future. This is a smart decision. You focus on your dreams… let the sun power your home. I have also installed solar panels on my roof, you can also do this and reduce your electricity bill,” he added. Amit’s move is expected to inspire thousands of households across Odisha to shift towards clean energy and avail the benefits of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which offers attractive subsidies for rooftop solar installation while contributing to environmental sustainability.

Commenting on the initiative, Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, said, “We are happy to see renowned sportspersons like Amit Rohidas adopting rooftop solar and promoting sustainable energy solutions. Such initiatives inspire communities to embrace greener choices for a better future. TPCODL remains committed to supporting consumers at every step under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.”