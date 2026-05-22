ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: A worrying rise in fire incidents across the Capital city in past months has triggered fresh concerns over urban fire safety, emergency preparedness, and enforcement of safety norms. Devastating market blazes, industrial fires, and vehicle accidents in several parts of the City have been repeatedly witnessed. In February, a massive fire broke out at a four-storied market complex in City’s Lingipur area. The blaze continued for more than 12 hours.

Firefighters had to tussle in order to bring the flames under control. Earlier in January, a major fire at Unit-I Market destroyed nearly 40 vending kiosks, leading to heavy financial damage for traders and vendors. The incident once again reminded the challenges of fire safety and emergency response in crowded marketplaces. A moving truck caught fire near Palasuni over-bridge in April, causing major traffic disruption for long hours along NH 16 and raising concerns about vehicle safety and emergency service response on busy urban corridors.

Recently, May 16, fi re en gulfed a tyre workshop-cum-de pot in Mancheswar Industrial Area, sending thick plumes of smoke across the locality and sparking panic among nearby residents and workers. Although most of these incidents did not result in major casualties, the repeated outbreaks have renewed questions over electrical safety, compliance with fire norms, disaster preparedness, and the overall resilience of City’s rapidly expanding urban infrastructure.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Fire and Emergency Services Director General Sudhanshu Sarangi said many buildings constructed during the 1980s and 1990s lack modern fire safety infrastructure. “There are many old buildings that were constructed before the current fire safety norms came into effect.

Several unauthorised buildings do not adhere to proper safety measures,” Sarangi said. “We urge people not to buy flats or properties which lack approval from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and other competent authorities,” he added.

Commenting on the issue, city-based architect Gautam Agrawal said, “Odisha’s fire safety norms are already stringent, and the Fire Department maintains strict enforcement standards. Negligence and lack of awareness among users remain the major cause behind such recurring incidents.” “Even a well-designed building, equipped with proper fire safety systems, can experience a fire due to a small act of carelessness or human error,” Agrawal said. Agrawal highlighted poor maintenance as another reason for fires and stressed that awareness campaigns should accompany enforcement measures.

Sharing his views, urban planner Piyush Rout said, “Odi sha has historically witnessed fire incidents, though earlier they were mostly linked to forests. Today, rapidly growing and unplanned urban spaces like Bhubaneswar have become hotspots for such mishaps.” “Many recent fire cases are linked to electrical short circuits, infrastructure overload, and storage of highly flammable materials in densely populated residential and commercial areas,” he said.

Fire safety is becoming a major urban challenge alongside waterlogging, garbage management, and traffic congestion, Rout said and stressed the need for mandatory fire and electrical safety audits in residential complexes, markets, and commercial establishments.