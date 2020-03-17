New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra in the Rajya Sabha Monday placed the details of several measures undertaken by Odisha government to prevent spread of novel coronavirus and sought Union government’s support for effective implementation of these steps.

Patra suggested for sanitation of bank ATMs citing that there is no such precaution regarding the ATM kiosks. He also urged for expediting social distancing as stated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD MP urged for increasing the capacity of testing centres.

“There are 51 testing labs across the country with a total capacity of 4,590 tests. This capacity needs to be increased. Going forward, the PP suits that doctors actually put on are in limited quantity. They have not gone down to district levels. If we can do that,” he said.

He also asked for screening at the domestic terminals to prevent spread of coronavirus.

“In terms of sensitisation, the Chief Minister has done it in Odisha for all MLAs. We hope a sensitisation session, if done for MPs, it will be useful. When we are talking about social distancing, there are people who work everyday and go to work as wage earners. So, if we do social distancing, they will not be able to have income. So, the government should also think on those lines,” said Patra.