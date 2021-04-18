Bhubaneswar: Energy, Industry, MSME & Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Saturday reviewed the progress of various developmental projects and programmes relating to infrastructure development, village electrification and implementation of 5T & Mo Sarkar initiatives in Energy Department. While taking stock of present status of the projects, he directed the concerned officials to complete the people centric projects in a time-bound manner. He also advised the officers and employees at all levels of operation in Energy department to be responsive to the needs and expectations of public. He told them to remain accountable for quality supply and proactive service delivery to the consumers living in remotest areas of the state and ensure electricity to all.

Principal Secretary, Energy and Chairman , GRIDCO & OPTCL Nikunja Bihari Dhal put forth the present status of all ongoing developmental projects and highlighted the achievements under 5T & Mo Sarkar initiatives in the Department. He also spelled out the roadmap of the Dept. ahead in line with the commitment of the Chief Minister to the people of the state.

The Managing Directors and Directors of GRIDCO& OPTCL present at the meeting participated in the deliberation and shared their thoughts and propositions with Divya Shankar to transform the sector into a more vibrant and people friendly system. The CEOs of TPCODL, TPSODL, TPNODL and TPWODL who had joined through VC mode also gave presentations on their action-plans and programs undertaken in their respective areas of operations for ensuring a reliable supply network, electrical safety and efficient service delivery mechanism so as to win the goodwill and confidence of electricity consumers.

PNN