Bhubaneswar/Keonjhar: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Sunday, directed officials to remain fully prepared for any eventuality and ensure meticulous implementation of the District Agriculture Contingency Plan in view of the possibility of an El Niño-induced adverse monsoon situation in the state.

Singh Deo undertook an extensive tour in Keonjhar, interacted with farmers in the field and took stock of the status of paddy nursery raising and transplanting operations.

He also assessed the ground-level preparedness of the district administration and agriculture department ahead of the kharif season.

The minister stressed that timely advisories, adequate availability of agricultural inputs, and close monitoring of field conditions would be essential to safeguard farmers’ interests during the cropping season.

Singh Deo also visited a proposed land parcel identified for the establishment of model farms in the district.

The proposed farms are envisaged to serve as centres for agricultural demonstrations, research, technology dissemination, and promotion of best farming practices among farmers.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparedness measures, Deputy CM conveyed confidence that the district is well prepared for Kharif 2026 and expressed hope that, despite predictions of a below-normal monsoon, timely interventions and coordinated efforts would help ensure a successful cropping season