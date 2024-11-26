New Delhi: India Tuesday noted with ‘deep concern’ the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, and urged authorities there to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

Bangladesh police Monday arrested Das, the leader of the Hindu group, Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

In a statement, the MEA said it has noted with “deep concern the arrest and denial of bail” to Das who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

“This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh,” it said.

There are “several documented cases” of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft, vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings,” the statement said.

The MEA also noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das.

“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” it added.

PTI