By Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: Highlighting that Odisha is rapidly emerging as a hub for industry, investment, technology and innovation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Thursday that entrepreneurs are not just successful business persons but role models whose stories inspire the younger generation to dream big and achieve success through discipline, honesty and hard work.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Business Eminence Awards 2026, organised by Dharitri and Orissa POST at Swosti Premi um here, the CM highlighted Odisha’s shift from a state known primarily for its rich culture, heritage, and natural resources to one emerging as a major force on the global industrial and technological map.

“We are at a transformative juncture. Odisha is no longer limited to its cultural identity and natural wealth, it is becoming a key player in global industry and technology,” he said.

The CM attributed the state’s growth trajectory to its inherent strengths, including abundant natural resources, a long coastline, strategic geographical location, a skilled youth population, stable governance, and the resilient spirit of its people. Outlining an ambitious road map, the CM said Odisha aims to build a $500 billion economy by 2036 and expand further to a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047, positioning itself as a major growth engine of a developed India.

Emphasising inclusive development, Majhi noted that both large industries and small enterprises are being encouraged under the government’s policies. This balanced approach, he said, is drawing investors from across the country and abroad. Congratulating the organisers, Majhi praised Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy for instituting the awards that recognise entrepreneurs contributing to the state’s economic and industrial growth. He said such recognitions go beyond celebrating success, highlighting the courage, perseverance, and innovation of in dividuals who inspire society.

Recalling the origins of Dharitri, founded in 1974 by eminent writer Kalindi Charan Panigrahi, Majhi said the publication has consistently reflected the aspirations of modern Odisha, particularly the youth. Under Satpathy’s leadership, he added, it has evolved into a widely relevant platform with a distinctive style and broad readership. He lauded the launch of the awards during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it a visionary initiative that honoured entrepreneurs who sustained businesses and protected livelihoods during uncertain times.

Highlighting infrastructure and policy support, the CM said Odisha is benefiting from strong backing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pur vodaya’ vision. Reaffirming the government’s vision, the CM said, “The focus remains on creating an investment-friendly ecosystem that generates employment and benefits people across sectors.”

Praising the awardee entrepreneurs, he said they are not just successful businesspersons but role models whose stories inspire the younger generation to dream big and achieve success through discipline, hones ty, and hard work.

Concluding his address, the CM called for collective efforts from government, industry, academia, media, and citizens to build a prosperous, self-reliant, and resilient Odisha. Attending the event as the chief speaker, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Odisha is rapidly emerging as a preferred investment destination due to its industry-friendly environment and progressive policies.`