Bhubaneswar: To prevent the spread of novel coronavirus at Bhubaneswar railway station, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to allow entry to the Capital city station only through platform number 1. The decision was taken to ensure effective management of crowd and social distancing at the railway station.

The earlier entrance will now be the exit and the earlier exit will now be the entrance. Entry to the platforms will be allowed only from the right hand side, i.e. the government car parking side or the bus stand side or the RMS side, said the official notification.

The exit from platforms will be allowed only from the left hand side which is the ATM side or the Reliance mall side. It is because the checking for RT-PCR reports and gate passes are being done at the ATM side only. Passengers will not be allowed to enter the station from this side as it might bring them in contact with the exiting passengers.

Meanwhile, about 100 employees of East Coast Railway have been vaccinated at Rail Sadan, the first workplace vaccination centre under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday to mark Nationwide Tika Utsav from April 11 to 14.

Urban task force of BMC had inspected the arrangements at Rail Sadan along with two other places and provisionally approved for workplace vaccination centre at the ECoR headquarters.

PNN