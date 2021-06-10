Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded positive note Thursday morning with the BSE Sensex reclaiming the 52,000-mark.

Healthy buying was seen in metal and healthcare stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,094.60, higher by 152.96 points or 0.29 per cent from its previous close of 51,941.64.

It opened at 52,143.90 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 52,152.55 and a low of 51,957.92 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,689.70, higher by 54.35 points or 0.35 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: “After facing some resistance yesterday, the index is trading above the 15,600 level this morning which is a positive sign. This zone is a good support area for the Nifty and if we can trade above this patch, we will continue to be in bullish territory.”

“A bounce from here can take the index to 15,900-16,000 levels,” he added.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ITC, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra, while the major losers were Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki India.