Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat note Thursday morning amid a choppy trade.

Amid subdued trade across sectors, selling pressure was witnessed in IT and FMCG stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 47,771.60, higher by just 25.38 points or 0.05 per cent from its previous close of 47,746.22 points.

It opened at 47,753.11 and has so far recorded an intraday high of 47,804.17 and a low of 47,602.12 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange is trading just short of the psychological 14,000 mark.

Around 10.10 a.m., it was at 13,986.35, higher by 4.40 points or 0.03 per cent from its previous close.

It has touched an intraday high of 13,997.85 and a low of 13,936.45 points.