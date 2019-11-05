Jhumpura: Farmers are worried over erratic rainfall which has played havoc in several panchayats under tribal-dominated Jhumpura block of Keonjhar district.

Farmers from Patabila and Khendera panchayat have taken up the issue with Jumpura tehsildar and agriculture department officials.

The farmers alleged that there is no irrigation facility in the are to save their paddy crop. The farmers lamented that they could not save their paddy crop.

Until mid-July, the farmlands did not receive adequate rainfall when farming activities were in their peak.

They said 80 per cent of farmers in the area depend on rainfall in kharif season.

According to the agriculture department sources, kharif paddy was extensively affected by erratic and insufficient rainfall in Nishchintapur, Kutugan and Khendrara panchayats.

Tehsildar Janak Nayak and block agriculture officer Ratikant Mohanty said the District Collector has been reported about the crop damage.

The officials said appropriate steps would be taken only after a joint survey report is submitted by the revenue and the agriculture departments.