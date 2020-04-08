Sambalpur: The Sambalpur district administration Wednesday rescheduled the business hours of shops dealing in essential commodities.

A notification issued in this context says shops will be allowed to remain open for six hours in the morning to avoid overcrowding in the markets and ensure better compliance with the norms of social distancing in fight against coronavirus.

The district administration has given clear instructions to close all market by 12:00 pm except medicine stores.

The administration rued that denizens were consistently violating the rules despite repeated attempts to create awareness. Many were seen roaming in the around even when they did not have essentials to procure.

The district administration has decided to impose certain rules in order to control crowding at the vegetable and grocery stores, a source in the administration said.