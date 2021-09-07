Addis Ababa: Ethiopia has recorded more than 2,800 cyber-attack attempts this year, registering an alarming increase in such incidents, an official said.

The number more than doubled the 1,080 similar cyber-attack attempts recorded during the previous year, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate quoted Ethiopia Information Network Security Agency officials as saying Monday.

Noting most of the cyber attacks targeting Ethiopia were foiled before they could cause any significant harm, the agency warned organisations to strengthen their cyber security systems so as to contain future attempts.

Ethiopia is currently on a drive to upgrade its largely traditional basic services infrastructure and government bureaucracy, using cyber technology as a key component, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was previously head of the East African country’s information network security agency, has been engaged in an ambitious drive to introduce cyber technology across all public and private sectors.