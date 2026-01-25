New Delhi: European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen to visit India later this month, with trade and mobility agreements set to top the agenda ahead of the 16th India-EU Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

Costa, president of the European Council, and European Commission President von der Leyen will be the chief guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations. They are scheduled to begin a three-day visit on Jan. 25, during which both sides are expected to make progress toward finalizing the long-pending India-EU trade pact.

Von der Leyen has already begun a four-day visit to India aimed at strengthening initiatives to significantly expand cooperation, including in trade, technology, and mobility.

India and the European Union have been strategic partners since 2004, with ties covering commerce, climate action, security, and people-to-people exchanges. Officials said the upcoming engagements are expected to provide fresh momentum to the partnership and establish the direction for deeper collaboration in the years to come.