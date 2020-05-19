Bhubaneswar: In view of cyclone Amphan, the state government has started evacuation of people from vulnerable areas in coastal districts. This process will be complete by evening, special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said here Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Jena said the IMD forecast says that the super cyclone Amphan remains over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and moving north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph. It now lays centred at about 480 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 630 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 750 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

The cyclone is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal– Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during tomorrow afternoon/ evening with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, IMD said in a bulletin.

Jena said that about 600 multi-purpose cyclone shelters and over 7,000 other permanent buildings with cumulative capacity to accommodate nearly 12 lakh people have been identified in 12 districts.

It has also been directed to arrange adequate food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation and health facility at each shelter and keep the tower lights, chainsaws and other emergency equipment ready to meet any eventuality.

Jena said 15 NDRF, 15 ODRAF teams have been sent to 6 coastal and 5 nearby districts. Additionally, 5 NDRF and 5 ODRAF teams have been kept in standby to be pressed into the service, as per the requirement.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), squally wind speed reaching 45-55 km/h gusting to 65 km/h is prevailing in south Odisha coast from May 18 evening and increase to 55-65 km/h, gusting to 75 km/h and extend to along and off north Odisha coast from May 19 morning.

The wind speed will increase and would turn into gale reaching 75-85 km/h gusting to 95 km/h from May 20 morning along and off north Odisha coast (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

It would gradually increase to 110-120 km/h, gusting to 125 km/h along and off the districts of north Odisha, said the IMD.

Besides, squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely to prevail over Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur districts of Odisha during 20th May 2020.

The strom will damage properties in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur & Mayurbhanj districts.

Damage expected: Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to pucca houses. Potential threat from flying objects. Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles. Major damage to kutcha and pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango. Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.