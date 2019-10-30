Mumbai: It seems now that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is also getting irritated at the way the shutterbugs continue to click him, the moment they see him. During a recent Diwali outing with momhis , Taimur Ali Khan, screamed a big ‘No’ at the paparazzi, the moment they started taking his pictures. He then again shouted a bigger ‘No’ when the shutterbugs continued clicking him. Ultimately when mom, Kareena Kappor Khan pacified him, Taimur agreed to be photographed.

An observer said, “Taimur waddled across the building compound with his mother after stepping out of the car dressed in traditional, without knowing that the photographers were present at the spot. The moment, the clicking began, Taimur lost his cool. He looked very irritated and shouted ‘No’ a couple of times. Finally after much persuasion from Kareena, he left the area quietly and concentrated on bursting his crackers.”

It should be stated here that Diwali 2019 was a big event for the Hindi film actors in Mumbai as many threw parties. The most glamorous of all the parties was the one thrown by Amitabh Bachchan. Almost all the superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Devrakonda and many more attended the event.

PNN & Agencies