RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: International Mountain Day, observed every December 11, underscores the crucial role of mountains in sustaining life on Earth. This year’s theme, ‘Protecting Forests on Mountains,’ emphasises the importance of safeguarding not just the peaks themselves but the ecosystems surrounding them. To commemorate the day, the non-profi t organisation Bullseye partnered with students and villagers from Kandalei, situated near the Chandaka-Damapada Elephant Sanctuary, to promote mountain preservation. Chairman of Bullseye Trilochan Beura spoke about the urgent need for mountain conservation. “Mountains are the lifeblood of our planet, and protecting the forests that exist on them is crucial to maintaining our environmental balance,” he said.

The event featured environmentalist Susanta Sahoo as the chief guest, who delivered an inspiring address on the importance of mountains. “Mountains are not only nature’s greatest creations but also hold deep cultural and spiritual significance,” Sahoo noted. He added that mountains are often regarded as sacred, symbolising strength, stability, and divine presence in many societies. Sahoo also highlighted the ecological importance of mountains in regulating rainfall, noting, “Mountains account for about 30 percent of nature and play a critical role in rainfall patterns, as their elevation forces moist air to rise, leading to precipitation.” He underscored that mountains are essential for both environmental balance and cultural heritage. The programme was organised by social activist Priyabrata Panda, alongside Principal Bichitra Kumar Majhi and Subash Ojha. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Kandalei villagers, reflecting the collective responsibility of communities in preserving mountain ecosystems.