Most Hindu people follow the month of Kartik which is the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar. They fast whole month and only eat at nights. Interestingly, there are many things that devotees are prohibited from doing.

Activities like felling trees, cutting hair and plucking flowers and fruits are denied during this month. Similarly, animal killing is also prohibited during this month, and consequently eating non-vegetarian food is a big ‘no, no’ too.

While some might find it weird, there are many reasons for the same. There is also a scientific reason too. It is the period when the rainy season is on the way out and winter is just setting in, and it is now that fishes generally suffer from chickenpox. Hence, fish is denied.

On the other hand, meat is denied because during this month sheep, goats and poultry are fertile and are in the process of reproduction. If the meat of these animals and birds is eaten during their breeding season, several diseases get transmitted to the human body.

According to medical science, during the month of Kartik, human beings’ digestion power also weakens and the stomach takes two to three days more to digest non-vegetarian than vegetarian food. Hence, it is said that those who abstain from non-vegetarian food during this month will live healthy lives.

It is an auspicious period in the Hindu calendar. During this period many hindus do japa sadhana and pujas. Austerity is observed hence they do not consume non-veg.