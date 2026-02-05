New Delhi: Cricket fans around the world are in for a thrilling month as the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), kicks off February 7, with the final scheduled for March 8.

This year’s tournament will feature 20 teams competing in 55 matches for the prestigious title. With World Cup fever gripping millions of fans worldwide, everyone is excited to catch a glimpse of the teams ready to give it all for the trophy.

Team India is entering the tournament as defending champions and will aim to become the only team to win the trophy for the third time and also to defend the title.

Twenty teams have been divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each progressing to the Super Eights, where teams will be placed according to pre-determined seedings.

If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium will replace Kolkata as the host of Semi-Final 1. Should Pakistan reach the summit clash, Colombo will host the game. If not, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host.

If India and Pakistan meet in the semi-finals, that match will be staged in Colombo, while Mumbai will host Semi-Final 2 involving India if they face any team other than Pakistan.

The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign February 7 with a group-stage match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

All groups of the T20 World Cup-

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

What are the venues for the T20 World Cup 2026?

A total of eight venues have been selected for the World Cup, which include the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground in Colombo, and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Which teams are competing in the tournament?

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the USA, the West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Where to Watch the T20 WC Live Telecast in India?

Fans can watch the tournament live on Star Sports channels

Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Millions of fans can watch the live streaming on the JioHotstar website and mobile app. Every fixture will be available in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada – on JioStar’s TV and digital coverage, with additional regional feeds (Bengali, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi).

Coverage in Marathi and Indian Sign Language will be available for all Team India matches, the semi-finals and the final on JioHotstar.

A vertical live feed will once again be made available in English and Hindi on JioHotstar for mobile-first audiences. In addition, viewers will have the option to enjoy the games in a 360-degree view and with the Multi-cam feature.