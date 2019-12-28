Puri: Realtors and builders are now courting private individuals of the city who have sold their land to the district administration for a security zone around Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath.

Several realtors and builders from the Holy City and Bhubaneswar are trying hard to sell plots to the private individuals who have sold their land to the administration and availed attractive compensation-cum-rehabilitation package, sources said.

The state government has decided to demolish all structures within the 75-metre radius of Srimandir and acquire the land for setting up of a security zone around the 12th century shrine.

As per a survey by the district administration, altogether 366 plots including 178 private plots fall under the security zone. Till date, the district administration has purchased 85 per cent of the private plots by providing the compensation-cum-rehabilitation package to the land owners.

“Most of the land owners have received at least Rs 1 crore each as compensation from the district administration,” said a source in the district administration.

In this scenario, several realtors and builders have started wooing the evicted people to sell plots. They are personally meeting the evicted people and luring them with attractive offers.

“The employees of three real estate firms in Puri and Bhubaneswar visited my home recently. They were trying to persuade me to buy plots from them. They offered certain rebate on the land price. This apart, some builders are also contacting us over phone. Some of them are also providing travelling facilities to visit their plots,” said a person who has sold his land to the administration.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that some private builders have devised strategies to attract maximum number of evicted people to their plots. “Real estate agents are regularly visiting the evicted people. They are offering roadside plots to woo people,” said a source.