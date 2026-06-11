Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said the state is using artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology to make governance more citizen-centric and efficient.

Addressing the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, Majhi said platforms such as ‘Ama Sathi’ are enabling citizens to access government services through a simple multilingual and voice-enabled interface.

“We are also exploring the use of AI for grievance redressal, service delivery, agriculture, healthcare, education and disaster management to enable data-driven decision-making and improve outcomes. At the same time, we remain committed to ensuring responsible and ethical use of AI with appropriate safeguards for privacy, security and accountability,” Majhi said.

He further said that in consonance with the government of India’s National AI Mission, Odisha will harness AI to deliver tailored, child-specific education, track every milestone, and personalise care for every child.

Recognising the evolving nature of the job market, AI labs under India AI Mission are being set up in 13 government-run ITIs to prepare youth for emerging trades and industry demand, he pointed out.

At the same time, the state is committed to further deepening industry-academia partnerships to ensure that education and skilling systems cater to market needs, particularly in high-growth sectors such as manufacturing, services, and emerging technologies, by expanding apprenticeship and internship opportunities, and embedding industry-relevant curricula across educational institutions, Majhi said.

Speaking on the theme of the meeting, ‘Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat’, the CM said development cannot be achieved through infrastructure alone but requires empowered citizens, skilled youth, healthy families and inclusive opportunities.

Appreciating the PM’s proactive measures to safeguard the nation’s energy security amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Majhi said, “Strategic diversification of energy sources, promotion of alternative fuels and EVs, and prudent management of domestic energy supplies have significantly strengthened India’s resilience against external shocks.”

Noting that Odisha is proud to be at the forefront of the vision of Purvodaya, he said, “Under the double-engine government, Odisha has maintained strong growth while ensuring fiscal prudence. In 2025-26, the state recorded an economic growth rate of 7.9 per cent, while keeping fiscal deficit and debt levels within prescribed limits. Odisha has been ranked No. 1 in NITI Aayog’s Fiscal Health Index 2026.”

He informed the council that the state has formally adopted the NEP-2020 framework in 2024 and is rapidly transforming the higher education landscape. The government has prioritised experiential learning by engaging 1.5 lakh students in diverse internships across private, public, and community engagements.

Odisha has also emerged as a leading sporting state through a comprehensive and inclusive approach focused on grassroots infrastructure, mass participation, and talent development.

In 2025, the state took a landmark initiative for the development of 314 block-level stadiums having multi-sport facilities, making Odisha the first state in the country to undertake such an innovative programme at the grassroots level to facilitate accessibility to sports infrastructure across all blocks, he pointed out.

On the tourism sector, he said, Odisha is developing the Puriâ€“Konark corridor as a globally competitive tourism hub that will generate large-scale employment, promote entrepreneurship, empower local communities and strengthen the state’s cultural heritage.

“Under your (Modi’s) visionary leadership, we are confident that the collective aspiration of a Viksit Bharat will be realised, with Odisha proudly standing at the forefront as a strong pillar of India’s growth, progress, and prosperity,” he added.