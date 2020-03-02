Cuttack: The eviction drive for the beautification and expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital here resumed from Monday. 95 houses are learnt to be evicted from Jobra and Ranihat area.

Sources said that the dwellers who had opposed a similar eviction drive launched earlier were seen cooperating with the civic body and police officials. The evicted people are being shifted to Jagatpur area where they will be provided meals three times a day. This apart the families evicted have been provided with Rs 50, 000 each towards compensation.

The eviction was carried out with deployment of heavy police force to avoid any disturbances. While the drive was postponed for some days keeping the Matric examinations in mind, it will be carried out in three phases to clear the SCBMCH area from encroachment.

PNN