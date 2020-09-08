Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police arrested an ex-army officer for firing at his neighbour at Bharatpur under Khandagiri police limits here late Monday night.

The arrested army officer has been identified as Ashwini Rout and the injured man as Kunjabihari Behera. With the bullet stuck in his hand, Kunja was rushed to a private hospital. His condition is stated to be stable now.

According to a source, Rout is a habitual drinker. Every night, under the influence of alcohol, he would start hurling expletives at his neighbours. Monday night, he picked up a quarrel with Behera. The quarrel soon escalated and took an ugly turn when Rout came out of his house with a double barrel rifle and opened five rounds at Behera.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested Rout. The cops also seized the rifle from his possession.

While the police are investigating the incident, they are on to find out if Rout has the required license to keep the firearm. “If it is found out that he does not have the license, then another case will be registered against him under Arms Act,” police informed.

PNN