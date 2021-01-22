Bhubaneswar: In a significant order, the Odisha Information Commission Thursday directed former Balasore district Superintendent of Police, Niti Sekhar to pay Rs 1 lakh for failing to supply information under the RTI act.

A livid commission charged the hefty fine as the senior IPS officer did not appear before the OIC despite the issuance of a number of notices.

The commission also reportedly apprised the state home department secretary of the irresponsible behavior by Niti.

According to sources, the complainant had sought information in connection with details regarding the arrest of an accused in a fraud case in 2016.

Though the applicant received an answer to her queries from some police stations, she failed to get any reply from the SP office in response to the specific query sought from it.

After failing to get the answer despite the lapse of two years, the complainant moved the state information commission in 2017.

The commission issued several notices to the former SP of Balasore for personal appearance which he ignored. Finding no other way, the commission Thursday ordered the top cop to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

PNN