Dhaka: Former Bangladesh all-rounder Mosharraf Hossain, who played five ODIs and scored prolifically in first-class cricket while also taking wickets aplenty with his left-arm spin, passed away following a three-year battle with brain cancer. He was 40.

Late last year, Hossain had undergone brain surgery in a hospital in Chennai. But his health deteriorated earlier this year, and he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of United Hospital in Dhaka last month, before passing away on April 19, said a report in mirror.co.uk on Wednesday.

The cricketer is survived by his wife and one child.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took to social media to express its sorrow.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) mourns the passing of former Bangladesh National Team player Musharraf Hossain Rubel. The left-arm spinner amassed over 550 wickets across all formats in a career spanning two decades. The BCB extends profound sympathies and condolences,” BCB tweeted.

Hossain began his cricketing career in 2001/02 as a student in Dhaka University student, before moving on to regional side Barisal Division in 2004/05 and Dhaka Division up to the end of the 2006/07 campaign.

He represented Bangladesh A in the same period before making his first appearance for the national side in 2008 against South Africa, said the report.

He made a comeback against Afghanistan in October 2016, playing his second ODI after being in the wilderness for nearly eight years, the longest between international appearances for a Bangladeshi cricketer. His last of the five ODIs was played against England and he took a total of four ODI wickets.

However, he was a big name at first-class level, renowned for being a consistent bowler. He picked up 392 wickets at an average of 29.02 in 112 games. “Hossain is one of seven cricketers to score 3,000 runs and take 300 wickets in first-class cricket in Bangladesh,” the report said.

He won the Player-of-the-Match award in the 2013 Bangladesh Premier League final for his 3/26 effort for Dhaka Gladiators.