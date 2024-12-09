Bhubaneswar: Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar Monday filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Odisha as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee.

Kumar’s name was formally announced by the BJP’s Central Election Committee Monday.

Accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders of the party, Kumar filed two sets of nomination papers. As many as 30 MLAs were proposers in Kumar’s nomination papers.

While Chief Minister Majhi is a proposer in one set of nomination papers, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo has signed as a proposer in another bunch of nomination papers.

“The people are aware of my work as an MP in Rajya Sabha in the last four and half years. With the cooperation of our leaders, I will work for the development of Kalahandi district and the KBK (Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput) region of the state. There is vast potential of this region,” Kumar told reporters.

Kumar said he will focus on development of infrastructure, road communications, tourism and other sectors.

Odisha Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said Kumar is the lone candidate so far to file nomination paper for the RS by-poll.

Kumar had resigned from the Rajya Sabha membership in September this year as a BJD MP and later joined the BJP. The seat vacated by him was lying vacant and the Election Commission of India November 26 had announced by-elections to six Rajya Sabha seats including one from Odisha.

December 10 is the last date for filing of nominations while voting is scheduled to be held December 20, if necessary, a notification said.

Kumar is all set to get elected to the Upper House of Parliament keeping in view the strength of the BJP in Odisha Assembly. The BJP has 78 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly followed by 51 MLAs of BJD, 14 members of Congress, three Independents and one CPI(M) member.

“As the by-poll will be held for only one post, the BJP candidate will be the winner,” said an official of the Parliamentary Affairs department.

Senior Kudumi community leader from Mayurbhanj district Mamata Mohanta had also resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well as BJD and then joined the BJP. She was subsequently elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP member.

With the resignation of two BJD MPs from the Rajya Sabha, the number of members of the regional party in the Upper House of the Parliament has come down to seven.

