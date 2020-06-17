Khurda: Former chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Khurda Baidyanath Nayak was arrested Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving with a pregnant woman who visited his private clinic for a health checkup.

According to a source, the woman had visited the doctor’s clinic for a health checkup. Nayak, however, allegedly began to touch the woman inappropriately and tried to outrage her modesty.

The woman protested, left the clinic and lodged a report with Khurda town police.

The police registered a case under section 354 (violence against women and atrocities with intent to outrage her modesty) and arrested him Wednesday from his clinic. He was later sent for medical examination.

