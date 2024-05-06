Bhubaneswar: At least seven places in Odisha Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius or above.

However, thunderstorms along with rain brought respite from the heatwave in some places, including Bhubaneswar city.

According to the evening bulletin of Bhubaneswar meteorological centre, Bolangir town in western Odisha recorded a temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius and became the hottest place in the state for the day.

It was followed by Titlagarh, another town of the Bolangir district, which registered a temperature of 44 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature at Boudh was 43.5 degree Celsius, while it was 43.4 degree Celsius each at Jharsuguda and Sambalpur and 43 degree Celsius each at Bhawanipatna and Bargarh.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with gusty wind and rain lashed the capital city Bhubaneswar. Due to the strong wind flow, tree branches fell in several places in the city leading to road blockades.

Fire services, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and forest personnel engaged to clear the roads, an official said.

The IMD said that thunderstorms with rain would continue in the state for another four days.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty wind of speed 40-50 kmph would occur in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Koraput May 7, predicted the weather office.

