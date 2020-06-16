Cuttack: Ex-Doordarshan Bhubaneswar director Baraha Mohanty passed away Monday, while undergoing treatment at Blue Line Hospital, Cuttack. He was 73-year old.

People from different walks of life visited his residence at Tulasipur to pay their condolences.

Born 9 April, 1947, Mohanty was the channel manager of DD News, DD Sports, DD northeast at Doordarshan Bhavan, Mandi House, New Delhi.

After obtaining his Master’s Degree in Economics at Ravenshaw College, he started his career as a lecturer in Aska College of Ganjam district. He continued his lecturer career from 1969 till 1975 before joining All India Radio (AIR) in Cuttack.

He was the only person who was simultaneously the Director of AIR Cuttack, Doordarshan Bhubaneswar and AIR’s staff training institute, Bhubaneswar.

During his service, he served at AIR Cuttack, Jaipur, Sambalpur, Kohima, Tura, Gangtok and Raipur. He served at Doordarshan from 1988 till his retirement in 2007.

He is survived by his wife Prativa Mohanty, eldest daughter Pallavi Priyavadinee staying in Dallas, USA, second daughter Purabee Priyadarshini staying in Vizag, youngest daughter Karani Kadambini Kar staying in Bhubaneswar and only son Biswanath Kalicharan staying in Bangalore.

