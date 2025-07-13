New Delhi: Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master and Delhi-based historian Meenakshi Jain have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

In a notification issued late Saturday night, the Union Home Ministry said the President has nominated the four to the Rajya Sabha.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate to the Council of States the following persons to fill the vacancies caused due to retirement of nominated members:- Shri Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, Shri C. Sadanandan Master, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Dr. Meenakshi Jain,” the notification said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the nominations.

Lauding Nikam’s devotion to the legal field and to the Constitution as “exemplary”, the prime minister said he has not only been a successful lawyer but also been at the forefront of seeking justice in important cases.

During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen Constitutional values and ensure that common citizens are always treated with dignity. It’s gladdening that the President of India has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My best wishes for his Parliamentary innings,” Modi said on X.

Nikam is a renowned lawyer and has served as a government counsel in the Mumbai terror attacks case.

The BJP had fielded him as a party candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North Central seat.

Lauding Shringla’s work as a diplomat, the prime minister said his unique perspectives will greatly enrich Parliamentary proceedings.

“Over the years, he’s made key contributions to India’s foreign policy and also contributed to our G20 Presidency. Glad that he’s been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India. His unique perspectives will greatly enrich Parliamentary proceedings,” Modi said.

Shringla had served as India’s Ambassador to the United States and Thailand and as High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

A 1984 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Shringla had also served as Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency in 2023.

The prime minister said it was a matter of immense joy that Jain has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

“It’s a matter of immense joy that Dr. Meenakshi Jain Ji has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Rashtrapati Ji. She has distinguished herself as a scholar, researcher and historian. Her work in the fields of education, literature, history, and political science has enriched academic discourse significantly. Best wishes for her Parliamentary tenure,” he said.

Jain, who served as a lecturer at Delhi University’s Gargi College, has been honoured with the Padma Shri.

She has authored several books on Indian history, the country’s civilisation and indigenous education and languages during British rule.

Modi said Sadanandan Master’s life is the epitome of courage and refusal to bow to injustice.

“Violence and intimidation couldn’t deter his spirit towards national development. His efforts as a teacher and social worker are also commendable. He is extremely passionate towards youth empowerment. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Rahstrapati Ji. Best wishes for his role as MP,” he said.

Master, a former teacher, was a BJP candidate in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections in Kannur district in Kerala.

Both of his legs were chopped off in 1994 by his rivals, allegedly after he changed his political allegiance.

The President nominates 12 people to the Rajya Sabha, who are people of eminence in various fields. Four seats were vacant.

PTI