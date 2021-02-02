Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a severe road mishap in Koraput district late Sunday night.

The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 to those who sustained critical injuries in the mishap. The amount will be released from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate road accident in Koraput, Odisha. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured,” PMO tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday also expressed their grief over the loss of lives in a road mishap at Koraput Sunday night.

As many as nine people died and 13 others were critically injured in a road accident on National Highway-326 near Murtahandi under Kotpad police limits of Koraput district late Sunday night.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic accident at Koraput, Odisha. I hope that injured recover at the earliest (sic).”

The PM has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for next of the kin of those who lost their lives to the mishap. Modi has also approved Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

Taking to his Twitter page, Patnaik wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the road accident near #Kotpad in Koraput district. My condolences are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured (sic).”

PNN