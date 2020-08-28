London: The ex-husband and son of a 54-year-old Indian-origin woman, who was found dead at her home in Warwickshire in the West Midlands region of England, have been charged with her murder.

Jasbinder Gahir, 57, and Rohan Gahir, 23, were charged Thursday with the murder of Balvinder Gahir. The two were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Leamington Crown Court, September 1.

Warwickshire Police said emergency services were called Monday to a home at Lillington in the town of Leamington Spa. At the home they found the woman with serious head injuries. She and died at the scene.

A tribute statement, released by police on behalf of Balvinder’s family along with a request for further privacy at this ‘difficult time’. The report describes her as an ‘angel’ who will never be forgotten.

The statement read: “She was the light of our life, with a golden kind heart, filled with so much love and happiness, her smile would light up the room with a thousand words, a beauty beyond beauty. Words cannot express how much we love you and will miss you. You lived life like there was no tomorrow, you saw many sorrows, yet always stayed positive and smiled and lived for today. You gave us hope and love.”