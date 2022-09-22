Berhampur: Former Chhatrapur MLA Adikanda Sethi Thursday died on way to hospital in Odisha’s Ganjam district, hospital sources said.

Sethi (70) is survived by a wife, two sons and three daughters.

Due to his illness, family members rushed him to Community Health Centre, Khallikote from his residence at Rambha. However, on the way to the hospital, he succumbed to illness, family sources said

Sethi was elected to the state Assembly from the Chhatrapur assembly constituency in 2009 on a CPI ticket. In 2014, he joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal and continued in the regional party till his death.

Several well-wishers and BJD supporters, including Subash Behera, present MLA (Chhatrapur), visited Sethi’s residence at Rambha.