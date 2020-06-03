Cuttack: Former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray and former chairman of Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s health committee, Ranjan Biswal, have extended a helping hand to a group of 22 Odia migrants who were stranded in Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown.

Samantaray and Biswal were instrumental in the safe return of the 22 migrants. The migrants are natives of Cuttack city and Kendrapara district. They have been sent to quarantine centres, said a source.

According to sources, a youth from Telangabazar had uploaded a video on social media and claimed that he and a few other Odia migrants were stranded in Mumbai due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Soon, Biswal contacted the youth and raised the issue with Cuttack Collector Bhawani Shankar Chayani and Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesvar Singh. Subsequently, Samantaray discussed the issue with senior officials and ensured the safe return of the Odia migrants, sources said.

“All the migrants were working in a textile company in East Mumbai,” said the source.