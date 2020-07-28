Azamgarh: Former MP and Samajwadi Party leader Ramakant Yadav has announced that he would add ‘Shudra’ to him name to blur the divide between Hindus and Dalits.

At a press conference held here on Monday, he also cut off the ‘raksha sutra’ tied on his hand and said that it reflected ‘slavery to religion’.

The former MP said that his campaign would now be to awaken the weaker and downtrodden sections of society who were being misled by high-caste Hindus for decades.

“The crusaders of Hindutva actually do not even consider us as Hindus. Dalits are not allowed to enter temples or participate in rituals. The society has bene divided into four sections — Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras — but people, even today, feel ashamed to accept themselves as Shudras. I have, therefore, decided to add Shudra to my name,” he explained.

He further appealed to the downtrodden not to visit temples but to start going to schools which are temples of education. “If we go to the temple of education, no one can stop us from joining the social mainstream,” he added.

A four term MP, Ramakant Yadav is a known party-hopper. He has had stints in BSP, BJP, Congress and is now with the Samajwadi Party.

His son Arun Kumar Yadav is the sitting BJP MLA from Azamgarh.

IANS