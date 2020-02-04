Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration released Tuesday a former PDP legislator and a trade leader from preventive detention, officials said.

With the release of the two leaders, the number of people now under detention at the MLA hostel is 15. The hostel has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail.

Former PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trader leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir, were released two days after the administration had released four politicians from preventive custody Sunday.

Among the prominent leaders who are still under detention are National Conference (NC) leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu amd Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone.

While Farooq Abdullah has been kept at his Gupkar house, his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was initially lodged at Chesmashahi huts, has been shifted to a government building in the heart of Srinagar.

The senior Abdullah was slapped September 17 with the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and further renewed for a period of three months December 16.

