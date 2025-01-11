Balasore: Former secretary of the Haripur Service Co-operative Society (SCS), Manohar Behera, was sentenced to three years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 50,000 after being convicted in a corruption case.

Also Read: OSRTC bus service expands to nine routes

The Special Vigilance Court in Balasore found Behera guilty of embezzling government funds to the tune of Rs5,50,142, which was intended for the cost of 69 metric tonne of fertilizer.

According to the Vigilance chargesheet, Behera falsified records at the SCS to cover up the fraudulent transactions. The Balasore-Bhadrak Central Co-operative Bank, which oversees 30 branches, 249 Primary Agricultural Co-operative Societies (PACS), and two Large Area Multi-Purpose Co-operative Societies (LAMPCS) across 19 blocks in Balasore and Bhadrak districts, was also involved in the case.

PNN