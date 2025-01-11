Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards enhancing public transport infrastructure, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) launched 13 bus services in nine new routes Friday.

Commerce and Transport (C&T) Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena flagged off the buses through a virtual conference from Kharvela Bhawan here. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond and Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

C&T principal secretary Usha Padhee welcomed the guests and outlined the vision behind the initiative. “The new bus services are aimed at improving regional connectivity and providing affordable and comfortable travel options to the people of Odisha,” she said.

Among others, transport commissioner Amitav Thakur, OSRTC CMD Diptesh Pattanaik and other officers were present on the occasion.

The newly launched services will connect the following routes – Siddha Bhairavi, Ganiya (Kantilo), Kotpad, Joranda and Paralakhemundi with Puri, Indravati and Berhampur with Bhubaneswar, Kundura with Cuttack and Berhampur with Rourkela.

PNN