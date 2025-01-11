Malkangiri: In a significant development, 13 Maoists, including those with rewards of Rs13 lakh on their head, have surrendered before police near the Malkangiri border with neighbouring Chhattisgarh, sources said.

The surrender was facilitated under Chhattisgarh Police’s ongoing Maoist eradication strategy and rehabilitation policy for surrendered ultras.

Among those who surrendered, Munna Kakem and Sukhram Hemla had Rs5 lakh rupees on their head each, while Dev Madkam alias Chandini, Nandu Abalam alias Durgesh, and Bhima Beko had Rs1 lakh rewards each on their head.

Additionally, eight other Maoists gave themselves up. These individuals revealed that the police had set up several camps in different areas and intensified the combing operation leading to the demise of numerous Maoists. They were motivated to surrender after realising that the Maoists were obstructing the development activities taken up by the government, they said.

Also Read: OSRTC bus service expands to nine routes

The police and administration in Chhattisgarh are continuing various developmental initiatives, which contributed to the Maoists’ decision to lay down arms.

All those who have surrendered have been given a reward of Rs25,000. Furthermore, the police assured them of proper rehabilitation according to government policies, apart from necessary facilities and support.

PNN