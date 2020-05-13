Eating fruits is good for health. In summer, watermelon is easily available and it is also advisable to eat this fruit. Watermelon has a lot of water in it and it helps in keeping the body hydrated. But if this fruit is consumed in more quantity then it also damages the body. In this story, we will tell you about side effects of consuming excess watermelon

Prone to allergies

Although watermelon has many benefits, but there is a possibility of allergic reactions in the body due to its high intake. If watermelon does not suit you, you may have mild to severe rashes or swelling on your face.

Stomach aliments

Watermelon has lycopene, which is beneficial for the body. But if the amount of lycopene in the body increases, then it gives rise to stomach problems. You may have problems like nausea, vomiting, indigestion and diarrhoea by consuming excessive amounts of watermelon.

Hyperkalemia

Hyperkalemia is an elevated level of potassium (K+) in the blood. Excessive consumption of watermelon increases the chances of hyperkalemia and it can be a cause for heart problems. Therefore, watermelon should not be consumed much.

These people should not consume watermelon…

Asthma or allergy patients

Keep these things in mind while consuming watermelon

Water should not be drunk immediately after eating watermelon. If you do this you may have throwing up tendency.

Watermelon should not be consumed at night.

Watermelon should not be consumed immediately after consumption of rice or curd.