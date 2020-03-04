Korukonda: Excise Department officials in association with the police Wednesday conducted raids and seized 22.500 litres of illegal liquor and bottled beer of the same amount. The total catch in this town of Malkangiri district is expected to be over Rs 50,000.

The sleuths have also arrested a person in this connection and he has been identified as Rakesh Singh.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials under the direction of Excise Superintendent Ashok Seth and ASI Dinesh Kumar conducted the raid and nabbed Rakesh and seized the liquor and beer from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused under appropriate sections of IPC in this connection. A detailed probe into the modus operandi of how the liquor was procured is currently underway.

PNN