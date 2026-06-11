Kendrapara: The Excise Commissioner has suspended two excise officials in connection with the alleged third-degree torture of Binod Das, a resident of Baradia village under Rajnagar police limits in Kendrapara district.

The suspended officials are Excise Sub-Inspector Chhayakanta Nayak and Assistant Sub-Inspector Pradeep Mallik.

According to reports, Binod had alleged on May 28 that illicit liquor was being sold in the Baradia area of Rajnagar. During a raid conducted following the complaint, Binod was present and was reportedly taking photographs when the officials allegedly assaulted him.

Subsequently, Binod lodged a written complaint at Rajnagar police station regarding the incident.