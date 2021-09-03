Bolangir: Even as land shortage has come in the way of expansion of the Rajendra University in Bolangir, principal secretary of the higher education department Saswat Mishra visited the university Thursday.

He said 60 acres is enough to make the varsity world class. He assured that the state government would provide funds if the central government fund is not available to this premier educational institution in western Odisha.

He interacted with Collector Chanchal Rana, Vice Chancellor Prof Umaballabh Mohapatra and other staff of the university.

Talking to reporters, he said the university has 40 to 45 acres of land under its possession while an additional 10/15 acres of land has been identified.

The administration is in the process of registering the land in the name of the university. About 55/60 acres of land will be available for the university, he added.

“A master plan for the university’s development has been drawn up. To make it a world class university, 60 acres of land is enough,” he claimed.

Mishra also stated that a patch of 20 acres of land is behind the university which can be used as a playground. As for appointment of staff in the university, Mishra said OPSC will do the recruitment.

By December, 80 to 90 posts out of a total of 126 posts in the university will be filled up, he added. “It is wrong to say that development of the university can’t be carried out without central funds.

The state government, the WODC and the DMF will provide fund the university, Over last three years, the state government has provided `1034 crore to state universities while the UGC has provided only Rs 10 crore,” he observed.

Notably, Rajendra University is one of the oldest educational institutions in western Odisha. But its development has been hampered by lack of land, teachers and infrastructure.

According to reports, Rajendra College was upgraded into a university about a year ago. Despite efforts at all level, required land is not available for expansion of its infrastructure.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted its recognition to the university under the UGC Act-1956. To avail of UGC grants, the university is required to meet some criteria mainly adequate teaching staff and land for infrastructure.

In fact, the university needs over 100 acres while the institution has only 45 acres under its occupation.

The university authorities had earlier intimated the Collector, the secretary of the higher education department and the additional secretary to the Governor about requirement of land for the university.

As there was no progress in this matter, the authorities again reminded them about the land. It was stated that the growth and development of the university is not feasible without the land.

Keeping the next 50 years in mind, development of the university has been envisaged. Encroached land can be reclaimed for use of the university, locals pointed out.

