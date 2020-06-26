Cuttack: Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Range, Anil Kumar Samal, Friday directed the departmental officers to expedite the expansion work of SCB Medical College and Hospital campus.

A meeting in this regard was convened, Friday.

Samal also directed the concerned officials to start the eviction drive and get all the quarters under several departments vacated by July 7.

The power and water connection of medical staff will be snapped if they do not vacate the quarters by July 7 will be snapped.

District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani in the meeting said that the district administration will start the rehabilitation drive in the Sweeper and Behera colonies after discussing with them. The district administration will give Rs. 50,000 as compensation money to each family in both the colonies.

Around 500 plots on the river bank near Jagatpur here will be identified to rehabilitate the evicted slum dwellers. While steps have been taken for transfer of the land from Water Resources department to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), the civic body officials have been instructed to develop the land with facilities like road, drinking water, electricity, toilets etc as soon as possible.

“Construction work of four-lane road stretching to SCBMCH will be commenced after the relocation of slum dwellers, shops and makeshift vendors,” said Samal.

Following the announcement of a Rs 1000 crore package by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for modernisation and revamping of the premier Government-run medical and converting it into a state-of-the-art 3,000-bed integrated hospital to provide AIIMS Plus standard healthcare services, steps are being taken for expansion and improvement of SCBMCH on a priority basis, he added.

Among others, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das, Superintendent engineer of PWD department Taraprasad Mishra and Additional Collector Purnachandra Mishra were present at the meeting.

PNN